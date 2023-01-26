Hyderabad: Elon Musk says he can't fix Twitter worldwide overnight, in his first response to blocking of Tweets having links to the BBC documentary on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in compliance with the requests from the government. He was responding to a lawyer.

The Intercept has put out a piece on how Elon Musk has caved in to pressure from India to remove the BBC documentary critical of Modi. Musk’s self-identification as a “free-speech absolutist” has been a primary talking point for the billionaire as he has sought to explain why he took ownership of the platform last year, it said. Much of Musk's criticism of Twitter, according to the article, revolved around its decision to censor reporting around Hunter Biden, the son of then-presidential candidate Joe Biden.

What’s going on, @elonmusk? Twitter seems to have gone from “freedom of speech, not freedom of reach” to outright censorship in no time at all. Is this article accurate?, the lawyer asked sharing the link to The Intercept's article on Musk's Twitter having succumbed to pressure from Indian government.

First I’ve heard. It is not possible for me to fix every aspect of Twitter worldwide overnight, while still running Tesla and SpaceX, among other things, Mr. Tweet, a moniker that Musk has given to himself in his Twitter bio, wrote when asked to comment on his policy on free speech. Journalist Marlow Stern wrote, "weren’t you voted out as CEO over a month ago", recalling the poll that Musk blamed bots to have botched up and backed out from not stepping down.

Understood, it’s just a number of events piling up one after the other… Banning of @BrittanyVenti & @TheQuartering for reasons that appear to be bias motivated, not rule -based. Thank you for the response and the attention you’re putting into this platform, the Twitter user wrote back.

One of the things @elonmusk said is that Twitter would follow country laws. Indian Govt has broad & sweeping powers thanks to the first amendment in the Indian constitution which puts all kinds of restrictions on speech. Twitter is simply following the laws it appears, another Twitter user explained.