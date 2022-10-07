San Francisco: Tesla has started the production of its long-delayed Semi Truck that will have a 500 miles (800 km) range and will first reach Pepsi facilities, Elon Musk announced on Friday. The electric-car-maker will deliver the first Semi Trucks to the soft drink major by December 1.

"Excited to announce the start of production of the Tesla Semi Truck with deliveries to @Pepsi on Dec 1st!" posted Musk." 500 mile range and super fun to drive," he added. Pepsi had ordered 100 of Semi Trucks in December 2017, a month after it was announced. It costs $20,000 to reserve a Tesla Semi Truck.

The base model will come at an expected price of $150,000 and the more expensive model is expected to start at $180,000. According to Tesla, the Semi truck can accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour in 20 seconds, even when "fully loaded" and "maintain highway-level speeds even up steep grades".

The company also said the vehicle will get recharged up to 70 per cent of its travel range in just 30 minutes. Semi comes with standard active safety features that pair with advanced motor and brake controls to deliver traction and stability in all conditions. A central seating position gives the driver better visibility, while an all-electric architecture reduces both rollover risk and cabin intrusion in case of an accident, according to the company.

"With less than 2 kWh per mile of energy consumption, Semi can travel up to 500 miles on a single charge," said the company. Charging with electricity is approximately 2.5 times cheaper per mile than refueling with diesel. "Operators can see estimated fuel savings of up to $200,000 within their first three years of ownership. With remote diagnostics, over-the-air software updates and fewer moving parts to maintain, operators will spend less time at service centres and more time on the road," said Tesla. (IANS)