Hyderabad: Telangana will adopt the Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology in the panchayat elections for the counting of votes, said Telangana Election Commissioner (EC) C. Partha, who is currently on a three-day visit to Bihar.

"Whatever technology we are using should be 100% correct. We are using facing detecting software for identifying voters. Bihar has been using OCR technology for counting votes, which is very transparent and everything can be visible on the dashboard. In coming days, we will review the new technology and try to implement it during elections," said Partha.

Bihar is the first state in the country to introduce the first of its kind AI-powered technology which expedites counting process in elections.

Telangana election commissioner, accompanied by a team, visited Nalanda and Gaya districts to get the first-hand knowledge of the new software. He visited several polling booths there when casting of votes was going on, and expressed happiness over the use of OCR and biometric system that helps in identifying voters.

EC Partha added, "The panchayat elections are being conducted in a fair and peaceful manner, that's why, election commissioners from different states are visiting Bihar to know the new technology.

"We are happy to see the use of new technology in conducting panchayat elections in Bihar. Earlier, violence at polling booths was rampant during elections in Bihar. But, this time around, the booth capturing during elections has become a thing of past. Now, voters are beaming with confidence"

The Telangana election commissioner also visited the Bihar election office and met election commissioner Dr Deepak Prasad. Prasad presented a statue of Lord Buddha to Partha as a goodwill gesture.