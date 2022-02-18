New Delhi: American Tech YouTuber Jonathan Ma's dream to become a film producer may take a while. However, the former Facebook and Google software engineer has become an overnight sensation by earning Rs 1.75 crore within seconds for the Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs), a digital currency like Crypto.

The young YouTuber from California runs the channel named 'Joma Tech' sharing videos related to computer programming, crypto and technology and has over 16 lakh followers on it. Earlier this month, he released his NFT collection "Vaxxed Doggos" for which he earned more than 1 crore 75 lakhs within just 42 seconds. After deducting the costs, Ma has reportedly bagged Rs 1.40 crore.

NFTs are digital items bought and sold using Blockchain technology. Cryptocurrencies are bought and sold on NFT specialised platforms. According to media reports, Ma is raising the the NFT collection, so that he can become a filmmaker. He has built a Discord server for NFT collections.

