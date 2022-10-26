San Francisco: Tech giant Sony Electronics on Wednesday announced that it will release its smallest and lightest noise-cancelling wireless headphones LinkBuds S, made from Water Server bottles in a new colour variation called "Earth Blue". In November 2022, the LinkBud S Earth Blue version will be available in select Asian countries, according to the company.

The new version will follow the white, black, and ecru colour versions that have been available on sale since June 2022.The parts of the body and case of the new "Earth Blue" version of the LinkBuds S were made using "recycled resin materials" generated from recycled water bottles. With the Adaptive Sound Control feature, the headphones will adjust ambient sound settings based on where you are, creating the best listening experience. As part of Sony's commitment to reducing their product's environmental impact, the LinkBuds series includes not only the Earth Blue model, but all packaging on the headphones is plastic-free, and the headphones are made with recycled materials from automobile parts, it added.

However, the Sony Group is implementing a long-term ecological plan called "Road to Zero" aimed at reducing its ecological footprint by 2050.In addition, all models in the LinkBuds series will receive a software update that will enable multipoint connectivity, i.e. users will be able to connect to two devices at the same time. In November 2022, all LinkBuds series products will receive a software upgrade to facilitate multipoint connection. (IANS)

