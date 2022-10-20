Hyderabad: Rolls Royce has unveiled its first-ever super luxury Electric Vehicle named "Spectre". The British Luxury Car makers revealed an image of the vehicle which has a futuristic design along with the classic long good tailored back. According to reports the vehicle has gone through some of the most difficult testing programs and is undergoing a 2.5 million kilometer driving test expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

Reports suggest that the deliveries will begin in the fourth quarter (Q4) of the year 2023. The company has refrained from making any official statements on the price but according to speculations it is somewhere between Rs. 5 crore to Rs. 7 crore. According to Rolls-Royce, Spectre is an 'Ultra Luxury Electric Super Coupe' and promises the world that this would be the best an EV can get.

Spectre features a split headlight along with the widest of its signature grilles to be ever included in a Roll-Royce vehicle. It possesses 23-inch wheels, which are the first in a Rolls-Royce in almost a hundred years. Spectre is expected to have an all-electric range of 320 miles/520 kilometers WLTP and offer 900Nm of torque from its 430kW powertrain and is anticipated to achieve 0-60mph in 4.4 seconds (0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds).

It will also have a customised interior, just like any other Roll-Royce, with infinite customisation. The bookings are open and the deliveries are expected to begin in 2023.