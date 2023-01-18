Kasauli/Solan (Himachal Pradesh): Amidst the ongoing war with Corona's new variant of Omicron, BF.7, the country's first batch of Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine has reached the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) in Kasauli for quality and control testing. After receiving recognition from the CDL, this will be the first vaccine to be administered through the nose. Recently, the Drug Controller General of India approved the emergency use of this vaccine.

After getting approval from CDL, this will be the first vaccine administered through the nose. The vaccine has been recently approved by Dr V. G. Somani, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), for emergency use. According to Sushil Sahu, the Director of the Central Drugs Laboratory, intensive testing of the vaccine has already begun, and the results will be out in the next few days.

Also read: Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine will cost you Rs 800 in private, Rs 325 in govt hospitals

The government is working hard to speed up the pace of corona vaccination in India. At the same time, the companies producing corona vaccines are making continuous efforts. After the intramuscular corona vaccine, the production of the nasal vaccine has also started in India. DCGI has approved the dose of nasal vaccine after clinical trials in three phases.

In conducting clinical trials, this vaccine has proved to be effective against Covid-19. The vaccine provides mucosal immunity against Covid-19. Every vaccine manufactured in India is sent to the Central Drugs Laboratory in Kasauli for testing before it hits the market. The Covid-19 vaccines launched in the market so far have all been approved by the Central Drugs Laboratory.