The employment of landmines in combat is one of the 20th century's deadliest legacies. Years after a fight, or perhaps the whole war, anti-personnel landmines still have catastrophic, unexpected repercussions. Even the people who planted landmines frequently forget where they were planted as time goes on. These mines have been operating for many years, inflicting additional harm, accidents, and fatalities.

There are millions of active landmines buried globally, posing a serious threat to both human life and the environment, putting thousands of people in danger. World Without Landmines is an effort started by Aerobotics7, which has a vision to safely and strategically remove these active landmines, reclaim the land, and rehabilitate them. Young innovators are working on this global issue there. One such bright mind working on this exertion is Pranav Gondaliya, Head of Research & Avionics at Aerobotics7.

All about Aerobotics7- Pranav Gondaliya has been interested in science, technology, artificial intelligence, etc. since he was in school. For a project called EAGLE A7 in 2016, he met the budding inventor Harshwardhan Zala. The opportunity then presented itself for Pranav to become a founding team member of Aerobotics7.

Throughout the school days, they worked together on a variety of initiatives, including representation in different events, virtual reality, drones, and robotics. Due to all the late hours spent working with AI and robotics, Pranav's interest in drone technology increased. As a result, he continued to pursue electronics engineering.

As a founding member of Aerobotics7, Pranav Gondaliya first held the post of electronics and management intern before becoming the organization's head of research and avionics. Aerobotics7 has been a great learning experience for him, and he made sure to learn something new at every turn.

Aerobotics7 has been developing systems around efficient integrations, removing landmines, and attempting to raise awareness, educate people, and envision a better society in order to reach its objective of having a world free of landmines. Pranav Gondaliya has developed a number of prototypes to contribute to the same and has presented them to governments and businesses abroad.

Pranav’s contributions- Pranav made major contributions to the drone's flight system, communication, and integration during the recent development of the MVP drone's Alpha version in the US. The EAGLE A7 V8 Alpha-MVP is now capable of discovering and identifying on its own, in real-time, both metallic and non-metallic (plastic) landmines that are buried in the ground. Aerobotics7 has received various honours thanks to the work of the entire team, including the "Ted Turner Social Change Prize" at the 18th World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Not only this but Aerobotics7 was also honoured with the Defense Start-up of the Year 2022 (WSRO) Award in Aerospace & Defense at the Science City-hosted World Science and Robotics Org Event. In order to help society, Pranav Gondaliya wants to devote all of his efforts to finding problems, expanding technology, and doing practical applications of it.

Up to this point, Aerobotics7 has developed into one of India's fastest-growing drone technology firms under the direction of Pranav Gondaliya and others. The team is currently focusing on entering the international market, notably America. Pranav's ultimate goal is to implement a radical transformation worldwide. (Advertorial)