Kolkata: POCO, a popular technology brand among young Indian techies launched its first sales and service outlet in the country in Kolkata. Standing true to the promise of ensuring quality driven after-sales service, this step will help manoeuvre the brand's vision of providing holistic service solutions to all consumers.

Inaugurating the service centre along with POCO fans in Kolkata, Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India said, "With POCO being an online smartphone brand, it is an important first step towards foraying into the offline market. For us, democratising decision making has been one of the key pillars, that is, always keeping up with consumers' feedback and requirements. This first POCO branded sales and service centre will help accelerate our quality and after-sales commitment for a satisfactory consumer experience. We aim to provide best in class sales and servicing on POCO devices through the newly launched service centre and will be expanding our outreach to other markets".

Along with the repair services and consultation, the service centre paves a way for consumers to get hands-on experience on all POCO devices and make conscious buying decisions. As part of the sales and service centre launch offer, service charge for POCO fans is available at discounted price. Further, consumers can avail a flat 15% discount on spare parts of those POCO devices which have run out of warranty till 31st August at this sales and service centre. This will help customers resolve their product service issues without stepping out of their homes. POCO has also arranged home delivery* services across product portfolios.

At the exclusive sales and service outlet the entire POCO portfolio is available from X, F, M and C series. Since the consumers' safety and health is POCO's top priority, the brand has ensured that all sorts of hygiene measures are being taken at the entry points temperature checks and hand sanitization.

About POCO

POCO is India's No.3 online smartphone brand as per third party statistics. POCO is a consumer technology brand, based on the philosophy of 'Everything you need and nothing you don't' with a key focus on its POCO fans' requirements. It's built on relentless pursuit of technology that its fans truly need, with an aim to democratize decision making and ensure continuous product updates to ensure the highest levels of user satisfaction. (PTI)