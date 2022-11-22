Bengaluru (Karnataka): The doctors of the United Hospital in Jayanagar have performed a critical kidney stone removal operation on a woman from Assam who had a heart condition since birth, without giving her any anaesthesia injections, and only using IV (Intravenous) Sedation.

A young woman who had heart disease since birth came to the hospital with severe stomach pain. When she was examined by the doctors, it was found that the cause of the stomach pain was a kidney stone. However, due to her having a heart condition since birth, no anesthetic injection (anesthesia) could be given to her.

The hospital's chief anesthesiologist, Dr Sagar Srinivas looked into this issue thoroughly. He agreed to manage this extreme and dangerous case and only gave IV sedation, and sleeping pills and constantly monitored the heart condition to enable treatment for the patient. Therefore, using a non-invasive process, Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL), the 2.5 cm stone was removed through the urinary system using Retrograde Intrarenal Surgery (RIRS). Later, Dr Rajeev. B. Shetty successfully removed the stone from the patient's bladder through DJ (Double 'J') stenting and the patient's heart condition was kept stable throughout the treatment.

United Hospital Executive Director, Dr Shantakumar Muruda, said that there was no margin for any error and the hospital was ready with back up for any complications in the operation. The medical team worked very carefully during each procedure and expressed happiness that the patient's health condition is recovering.

Chief and Managing Director of the hospital, Dr Vikram Siddareddy said, "We have performed this difficult operation which no other hospitals usually accepts, and our hospital is ready to perform all such difficult treatments. The hospital has a well-equipped ICU and trained specialist doctors and staff to handle such complex cases."