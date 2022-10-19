San Francisco: The RTX 4090 GPU (graphics processing unit), rolled out by chip giant Nvidia, can crack an eight-character password in minutes, media reports say. The RTX 4090 is stated to be more than twice as effective as RTX 3090, a report by WindowsCentral said.

While a group of the latest GPUs is strong enough to quickly crack passwords, a single RTX 4090 can crack a password in days. An eight-character password may be cracked in 48 minutes using a password hashing system with eight 4090 graphics cards. The majority of passwords that have been leaked are of eight characters. Though the GPU can crack passwords, it will probably be used more to play the top PC games, as per the report.

Also read: Upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset to launch in Nov

Meanwhile, recently, the company had paused the launch of its RTX 4080 12GB graphics card after facing backlash because of confusion over its name. "The RTX 4080 12GB is a better graphics card, but it's not named right", the company said recently. The company had announced RTX 4080 in two configurations. It includes a 2.31GHz base clock that boosts up to 2.61GHz, 639 Tensor-TFLOPs, 92 RT-TFLOPs, and 40 Shader-TFLOPs. (with agency inputs)