Washington [US]: Instant messaging and voice-over-IP service WhatsApp will now be allowing its beta users to link their accounts to a secondary phone and an Android tablet. According to GSM Arena, the latest WhatsApp beta for Android - version 2.22.24.18 brings companion mode which allows users to link a secondary phone to their primary account.

WhatsApp lets users link up to four Android phones to their primary account and they get to access all the regular WhatsApp features and message encryption. Beta users of the service can activate Companion mode by going to the options menu on the registration screen and selecting 'Link a device' from the dropdown menu, reported GSM Arena.

The feature is only rolled out to some beta users for now while a wider rollout will take more time. This latest WhatsApp beta for Android also brings the ability to link to an Android tablet. This feature is only available to some beta testers for now and is found in the linked devices beta option in the devices section of the settings menu. The pairing process is straightforward and done via scanning a QR code.

As per GSM Arena, WhatsApp is planning to bring the new companion and link to tablet features to more users with its next updates. Presently users of WhatsApp can access their existing account only on one smartphone but they are allowed to link up to four other devices like laptops, and tablets. With the new service, people can log in to one WhatsApp number on two phones. (ANI)

