San Francisco: With an aim to enhance user experience, Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram has announced that it is rolling out new features and updates to Reels, including cross-posting from Instagram to Facebook.

On the microblogging site Twitter, the photo-sharing platform's head Adam Mosseri announced the new Reels updates. "We are launching a few new Reels features to make it fun and easy for people to find + share more entertaining content - 'Add Yours' Sticker, IG-to-FB Crossposting, FB Reels Insights," Mosseri captioned the video posted on Twitter.

With the tap of a button, the new update allows users to cross-post Reels from Instagram to Facebook. Mosseri also mentioned that the Add Yours sticker that became popular in Stories is now coming to Reels on Instagram and Facebook. All qualifying creators on the platform will soon have access to the Facebook Stars tipping function. They will also have access to more Reels insights via Creator Studio.

Meanwhile, recently, the Meta-owned platform confirmed that it will soon begin testing new 'ultra-tall photos'. The company said it will introduce support for slimmer, taller 9:16 screen ratio photos to help them fill the entire screen as users scroll through the app's feed. (IANS)