Hyderabad: India observes 'National Science Day' on February 28th, to honour the discovery, the 'Raman Effect', by Indian scientist and physician C.V. Raman. It is observed as a reminder of the impact that science has had on our lives. The 'Raman Effect' came into effect on February 28 in 1928, hence this day is observed to commemorate the historic day. The day is observed to motivate students to take up science and generate their curiosity towards the field. In the year 2023, National Science Day is being observed around the theme "Global Science for Global Wellbeing".

According to the 'Raman Effect' or 'Raman Scattering', when a beam of light passes through a transparent material, it scatters in a way that reveals information about the molecular structure of the material. This discovery led to the winning of a Nobel Prize in Physics by C.V. Raman. Post this discovery, the Indian Government honoured Raman with the country's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna.

Every year on the anniversary of this discovery, the Government of India facilitates scientists with significant contributions to the field of science. Many programs are carried out across the country to mark the celebrations of National Science Day and Raman's significant discovery in the field of science. Apart from being a day that acknowledges the importance of science for human welfare, this day also gives us an opportunity to discuss issues related to the implementation of new technologies and the development of science, and to give opportunities to scientific-minded citizens of the country.