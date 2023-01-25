New Delhi: American tech giant Microsoft's services including Teams, Outlook, Azure, and Microsoft 365, went down on Wednesday for thousands of users in India. As per Downdetector.com, an outage tracking website, thousands of Indian users were affected by this disruption. Teams and Outlook are two of the most used professional applications.

Amid the reports of the outage, Twitter was flooded with hashtags like #MicrosoftTeams and #Outlook. After the services went down, Microsoft shared a status update on Twitter. They wrote, "We're investigating issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services. More info can be found in the admin centre under MO502273."

Users across the country went to social media platforms complaining they were unable to access the Microsoft Teams along with Office, Azure, and Microsoft 365, among others. "What's up with #MSTeams today? Did #Microsoft lay off the wrong folks or something? #MicrosoftTeams #Outage," a user wrote.

Another tweeted: "Weekend came early this time. All thanks to @Microsoft." "@MicrosoftTeams we're waiting for an announcement on the outage already. We're on MS Teams for business and it's been acting up specifically slow and/or would disconnect while we're in the midst of calls," one other user complained.

The cities which are facing the outage are Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai, among others, as per Down Detector. The outage came after Microsoft recently posted the second quarter of its 2023 fiscal financial results. As per The Verge, an American technology news website, the software maker made USD 52.7 billion in revenue and a net income of USD 16.4 billion during Q2.The results were shared just days after Microsoft announced 10,000 layoffs. (with Agency inputs)