San Francisco: Tech giant Microsoft has started rolling out end-to-end encryption (E2EE) support for Microsoft Teams calls.

The company said that IT admins will have the option to enable and control the feature for their organisation once the update has been received.

"In October, we announced the public preview of end-to-end encryption support for Microsoft Teams calls. Today, we are happy to announce that end-to-end encryption for Teams calls is now generally available," the company said in a blogpost on Monday.

Multiple enterprise customers in the US and Europe across industries such as aerospace, manufacturing, telecommunications and professional services are in the process of rolling out end-to-end encryption for Teams calls.

The company mentioned that, as a reminder, by default end-to-end encryption will not be available to all users within the tenant.

"Once IT has configured the policy and enabled it for selected users, those selected users will still need to turn on end-to-end encryption in their Teams settings. IT retains the ability to disable E2EE for one-to-one Teams calls as necessary," the company said.

IANS