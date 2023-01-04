New Delhi: Microsoft on Wednesday announced a collaboration with the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) to train youth in cybersecurity skills for jobs in India. Aiming primarily at underserved youth, women and jobseekers from remote areas, Microsoft will deploy CyberShikshaa and Ready4Cybersecurity programs in 30 training centres of NIELIT in Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns, with a special focus on Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and in the northeastern states, according to the company.

"Since its inception in 2018, the CyberShikshaa programme has driven tremendous impact in skilling for employability of women and underserved youth - and is now expanding to reach 45,000 learners over the next three years. We are delighted to partner with NIELIT and enable greater access to skills for jobs through this collaboration," Rohini Srivathsa, National Technology Officer, Microsoft India, said in a statement.

NIELIT and Microsoft's collaboration will help reduce the cybersecurity talent gap and provide employment opportunities for 1100 underserved youth during the pilot year of deployment. Nearly 3,500 students will receive training and internship or job opportunities in high-demand cybersecurity jobs.

"This will enable a robust pool of skilled professionals who can help protect organisations from cyber threats. We welcome this collaboration with Microsoft, which will help us multiply the reach of the training programme and provide opportunities to more jobseekers and underserved youth," Dr Madan Mohan Tripathi, Director General, NIELIT, said in a statement.

Microsoft's assistance will include curriculum content, certifications, and mentorship opportunities in addition to training grants, said the company. Current programme partners Data Security Council of India, Tata Strive, ICT Academy, and Quick Heal Foundation will collaborate with NIELIT to implement the CyberShikshaa and Ready4Cybersecurity training programmes.

Underserved women engineering students in Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns will be able to receive more than 400 hours of cybersecurity curriculum through CyberShikshaa, along with 90 hours of business English curriculum. Moreover, Ready4Cybersecurity includes NIELIT's Information Security curriculum and is a 120-hour virtual instructor-led training programme offered by the NIELIT Centers for beginners in rural colleges and higher education institutions who want to be prepared for cybersecurity jobs. (IANS)

