New Delhi: As Meta announced a new paid verification subscription service on Instagram and Facebook - copying Twitter CEO Elon Musk who already charges users for Blue badges - here is what you will get if you subscribe to 'Meta Verified.' With Meta Verified, you'll get a verified badge, confirming you're the real you and that your account has been authenticated with a government ID.

According to the social network, it will offer more protection from impersonation with proactive account monitoring for impersonators who might target people with growing online audiences. It will also help when you need it with access to a real person for common account issues.

Meta Verified will allow increased visibility and reach with prominence in some areas of the platform - like search, comments and recommendations. To be eligible, accounts must meet minimum activity requirements, such as prior posting history, and be at least 18 years old.

"Applicants are then required to submit a government ID that matches the profile name and photo of the Facebook or Instagram account they're applying for," said Meta. Subscriptions will include proactive monitoring for account impersonation. Businesses are not eligible to apply for Meta Verified at this time, said the company.

At this time, Meta Verified will only support your real name on your profile. "Once your profile is verified, you can't change the profile name, username, date of birth, or photo on your profile without going through the Meta Verified subscription and verifications application process again," said the company.

'Meta Verified' is available for direct purchase on Instagram or Facebook in Australia and New Zealand starting later this week. People can purchase a monthly subscription for $11.99 on the web and $14.99 on iOS and Android. (IANS)

