New Delhi: Meta has said that it took down over 22.54 million pieces of content across 13 policies for Facebook and over 12.03 million pieces of content across 12 policies for Instagram in December 2022 in India. Between December 1-31, Facebook received 764 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism, and the company said it provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 345 cases.

These include pre-established channels to report content for specific violations, self-remediation flows where they can download their data, avenues to address account hacked issues etc, said Meta in its monthly report in compliance with the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

"Of the other 419 reports where specialised review was needed, we reviewed content as per our policies, and we took action on 205 reports in total. The remaining 214 reports were reviewed but may not have been actioned," Meta added. On Instagram, the company received 10,820 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism.

Also read: OpenAI launches ChatGPT Plus for $20 a month with more features

"Of these, we provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 2,461 cases," it informed. Of the other 8,359 reports where specialised review was needed, Meta reviewed content and took action on 2,926 reports in total. The remaining 5,433 reports on Instagram were reviewed but may not have been auctioned. Under the new IT Rules 2021, big digital and social media platforms, with more than 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.

"We measure the number of pieces of content (such as posts, photos, videos or comments) we take action on for going against our standards. Taking action could include removing a piece of content from Facebook or Instagram or covering photos or videos that may be disturbing to some audiences with a warning," said Meta. (IANS)

(This story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)