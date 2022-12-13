Hyderabad: The results of the Global NCAP’s new and more demanding crash test protocols were published under the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign recently, supported by the FIA Foundation and Bloomberg Philanthropies. According to it, the Mahindra Scorpio-N scored five stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupant protection. Disappointingly, the Maruti Suzuki Swift achieved one star for adult and one star for child occupant protection. The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Ignis both scored only one star for adult occupant protection and zero stars for child occupant protection.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N was tested in its basic safety specification fitted with two frontal airbags and Anti-lock Braking System (ABS). Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and side curtain airbags are not standard however curtain airbags are standard in the majority of units produced. A lack of three-point seatbelts affected the child occupant protection resulting in only three stars.

The three Maruti Suzuki models, Swift, S-Presso and Ignis, tested in their basic safety specifications with two frontal airbags and ABS, demonstrated unstable structures during frontal crash testing. Global NCAP’s updated protocols assess frontal and side impact protection for all tested models, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), pedestrian protection and side impact pole protection assessments are also required for vehicles scoring the highest star ratings.

Also read: India will be first to hold satellite spectrum auction: TRAI Chairman

Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP said, “Global NCAP congratulates Mahindra on its continuing commitment to safety, achieving five stars for adult occupant protection under our new, more demanding crash test protocols. However, it is of great concern that the manufacturer with the largest market share in India, Maruti Suzuki, still offers such poorly performing models, which don’t even make some key safety systems available to consumers in India as optional equipment.”

"Indian manufacturers such as Mahindra have clearly demonstrated their ongoing commitment to improving vehicle safety performance. This is very welcome and we look forward to this promising momentum being maintained when Bharat NCAP is launched next year. It is again disappointing that Maruti Suzuki have failed to match the safety progress being made by their competitors. At least now Indian Government regulations are forcing the company to apply minimum safety standards. But surely they should care enough about their customers to do much better than that,” said David Ward, Executive President of the Towards Zero Foundation.

“The failure of all three tested Maruti Suzuki models to achieve a safe rating showcases a disregard for the safety of Indian drivers, passengers and road users alike. The #SaferCarsForIndia campaign has shown how quickly manufacturers can adapt to meet Global NCAP’s safety standards and it is time for Maruti Suzuki to learn from other regional manufacturers like Mahindra”, added Saul Billingsley, the Executive Director of FIA Foundation.