Hyderabad: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Thursday announced that his company has began trading with META as its stock ticker symbol. "We trade under $META starting today ," he wrote in his FB account. The Facebook-parent company had earlier announced that it will change its stock ticker symbol to “META” prior to the market open on June 9.

It had said that no action by the company’s shareholders is required with respect to the ticker symbol change. Meta which rebranded from Facebook in October 2021 had said the effort was synonymous with its ambitions to expand beyond social media and venturing into metaverse.

With the change in stock ticker symbol, the company has shed its last of the old corporate vestige. Meta had recently announced to rename its digital payments platform Facebook Pay as Meta Pay, as the company doubles down on metaverse.

The company said that metaverse has the potential to unlock even more commerce opportunities and make entirely new businesses possible. Meta had recently announced its first NFT offering -- a test of digital collectibles on Instagram. (with Agency inputs)