Bengaluru: Indian Space Research Organisation has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with OPPO India on December 10 to exchange technical information of Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) services.

This will enable integrating NavIC messaging service with the mobile handset platform keeping in mind the need of Indian users, ISRO chairman K Sivan urged them to include NavIC in all their upcoming mobile platforms that use location-based solutions.

NavIC system, in addition to its primary function of providing Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) services, is also capable of broadcasting short messages. This messaging service is being used for broadcasting safety-of-life alerts in areas with poor or no communication, particularly in the oceans.

