Bengaluru: The Earth Observation Satellite-06 launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation on November 26 has started serving images, the national space agency said on Wednesday. Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO shared on Twitter the first-day images received on Tuesday at National Remote Sensing Centre, Shadnagar, Telangana, covering the Himalayan region, Kutch region of Gujarat and the Arabian sea.

India's latest earth observation satellite starts serving images

"They are captured by the Ocean Color Monitor (OCM) and Sea Surface Temperature Monitor (SSTM) sensors (on board EOS-06)", it said.

OCM and SSTM on board EOS-06

The images were released by ISRO Chairman S Somanath in virtual mode, in the presence of Director of UR Rao Satellite Centre, M Sankaran, and NRSC Director Prakash Chauhan, it was stated. (PTI)

