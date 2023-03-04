Hyderabad: The immensely popular AI chatbot, OpenAI's ChatGPT, has reportedly failed to clear the Indian Civil Services Examination, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), one of the toughest in the world on Saturday. ChatGPT was launched in November 2022 and the chatbot gained instant popularity around the globe.

The AI chatbot managed to clear several examinations in the US, which included the likes of the United States Medical Licensing Exam (USMLE) and various other MBA examinations. It was also able to clear out Google's Coding Interview for Level 3 Engineers. In order to test its proficiency, the Bengaluru-based Analytics India Magazine subjected it to clear the Civil Services Exams with differing questions on topics ranging from Geography, Economy, History, Ecology, General Science and current affairs.

In the test conducted by the magazine, ChatGPT was required to answer all 100 questions from Question Paper 1 (Set A) from the UPSC Prelims 2022. "Only 54 of them were correctly answered by ChatGPT," reported the magazine. Even though ChatGPT's knowledge is limited to September 2021, it couldn't provide proper answers to questions related to current events. But, ChatGPT also couldn't answer questions related to non-time-specific topics like Economy and Geography.

ChatGPT's design lets it generate human-like writing by detecting or predicting upcoming word sequences. Unlike other chatbots, ChatGPT cannot search the internet. Rather, it generates text based on the word relationships predicted by its internal processes. The Chief Executive at OpenAI, Sam Altman, says, "ChatGPT is incredibly limited, but good enough at some things to create a misleading impression of greatness." According to earlier reports, ChatGPT also failed in an examination designed for sixth graders in Singapore, apart from the UPSC exams.