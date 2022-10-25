New Delhi: With a view to nurture the growing interest of deep space tech startups in India, India Space Congress, 2022 (ISC'22) announced a number of initiatives to showcase excellence by engaging with 'iDEX 75 Space Challenges' which was announced by Prime Minister during the Defence Expo, partnering with Microsoft to extend Founders Hub benefits to the 15 shortlisted startups.

As part of the Founders hub program, 15 selected startups may apply to Founders Hub and avail up to $150,000 worth of free Azure credits. Five finalists of Space Tech startups will be pitching their ideas to the industry leaders and investors at the session 'Pitch Right for Skyrocketing Startups' on October 27, 2022. A specially curated mentorship engagement with senior executives of leading companies is in store for the startups.

Anil Prakash, DG - SIA-India said, "SIA-India welcomes these engagements to help startups to launch their ambition to the next orbit with sure chances of success. With iDEX and Microsoft onboard, we look forward to the beginning of a partnership that will reap benefits to the deep tech space startups. These alliances will work towards fostering, incubating and hand holding promising startups."

He further added, "The India Space Congress will have on the same platform decision makers, industry stakeholders and policy makers. The three-day congress will not only pave way for deliberations but will also provide a learning curve to stakeholders." The three-day India Space Congress 2022 is going to witness 500 plus delegates, 180 Speakers, 35 thematic sessions from 20 nationalities.

The platform is to open dialogue, discuss business models, talk about regulatory challenges and possible learnings from other geographies, generate interest in the new entrepreneurs - all this towards the goal of making 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' a reality. Speakers from 30 countries will indulge in intense discussions and will touch upon various aspects of space segments and build up a new age space ecosystem in the country. (IANS)