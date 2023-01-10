Bengaluru: The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) on Tuesday said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Nascent Info Technologies Pvt. Ltd. for technical collaboration for development of various Geographic Information System (GIS) applications.

Under the proposed MoU, Nascent Info Technologies will use its knowledge and resources to study the functional requirements of various stakeholders in a domain of limestone, bauxite, clay, coal etc., and develop various algorithms and applications, which will improve efficiency in the identification of minerals, its mapping, enhance the safety, surveillance and environment-related compliances of the operations, IN-SPACe said in a statement.

The applications developed would be made available both on cloud as well on premises for commercial use. IN-SPACe will extend support to Nascent in terms of facilitating access to Earth Observation data and development of algorithm for identification of minerals like Limestone, Bauxite, Clay, Magnesite, Coal etc and other expertise available with the Indian Space Research Organisation, it added. (PTI)