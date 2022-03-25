Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology Madras’ Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBCDSAI) and SuperBloom Studios, a Business Consultancy Firm, are launching an initiative called ‘Hidden Voices’ to reduce the Gender Data Gap in Digital Sources. This would be done by auto-generating biographies of several notable women within the next year, specifically within the next International Women’s Day (8th March 2023).

Natural language models are forming the basis of various consumer interaction services. The models depend on open web datasets, including Wikipedia. Most people use digital-first tools such as Wikipedia to initiate their worldview formation on many subjects. Though there are multiple layers of complexity to resolve the nature of equitable representation across all digital platforms, there is significant value in increasing women's representation in Wikipedia.

Explaining how this initiative would be implemented, Balaraman Ravindran, Head, RBCDSAI-IIT Madras, said, “The project will be an instance of a human-allied AI execution. While the state-of-the-art of automated language processing has significantly advanced there are situations when the AI will make errors. This is especially so when processing documents about underrepresented populations, the very fact that this project is trying to address. Hence, we will take advantage of AI solutions where possible, and judiciously use human oversight and verification to produce high-quality outputs.”

Also read: IIT-Mandi researchers convert plastics to useful products

The gender data gap is considered a major barrier to more equitable solutions across domains. The spoken and written impressions on the web are vastly outpacing any other form of data. Online curated content is also the building block data source of many AI/ ML solutions like automated speech recognition and language models that form the basis of many products and services. But there is a measurable quantitative lack of representation of gender diverse voices in these core digital data sources. The Hidden Voices initiative sets out to tackle this issue.

Elaborating further on this project, Raji Baskaran, Founding Partner, SuperBloom Studios, said, “The lack of availability of proper information often creates and cements unintended biases. This is nowhere more prominent than in the ever-widening digital gender data gap. Hidden Voices addresses a critical data gap and builds tools to systematically reduce this gap at scale. Building products and services that are inclusive is at the core of our business strategy.”

Some of the major barriers in addressing the data gap include editors' gender and interest and contributions from external sources as well. The project aims to develop information theoretical approaches, ML-assisted auto-identification and validation of external sources and textual analysis methods to auto-generate the first draft of Wikipedia-style biography. Speaking about the role of IITM Alumni in this pioneering initiative, Krishnan Narayanan, President, IIT Madras Alumni Association (IITMAA), said, “This project comes under our Mission Million Smiles and Women-in-STEM program. A large number of our alumni, especially the younger ones, are digitally proficient and are willing to volunteer their time for such a wonderful cause.”

Hidden Voices will start with generating biographies of women from North America and India who have notable contributions in STEM fields and tech-adjacent business domains. The team aims to expand expertise areas, geography and include other under-represented communities over time. The collaborators will also encourage more women contributors to participate in the open-source project.