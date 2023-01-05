Las Vegas: HP Inc. has unveiled new laptops and monitors which are designed to provide better hybrid experiences in today's digital world at Consumer Electronics Show (CES), 2023. Nearly 77 per cent of employees prefer a hybrid model, but being productive in a hybrid environment comes with challenges, the company said in a statement.

The HP Dragonfly G4, HP EliteBook 1040 G10 and HP Elite x360 1040 G10 laptops offer "collaboration experiences with new intuitive video conferencing innovations to recharge hybrid work". These new laptops offer 'Multi-Camera Experience', 'Auto Camera Select', and much more.

The 'Multi-Camera Experience' feature supports dual video streams and camera switching so that users can easily show their faces and an object or a whiteboard at the same time. The 'Auto Camera Select' feature uses intelligent face tracking to recognise which camera a user is facing to keep audiences engaged without breaking eye contact.

The company also introduced the 'HP E-Series G5' monitors, with display sizes ranging from 21.5 to 27 inches diagonally. "The series offers a variety of choices to help hybrid workers stay focused and connected with 4K resolution on select models, curved and ultrawide screens." All monitors in this series feature 'HP Eye Ease' which reduces blue light exposure and an 'Ambient Light Sensor' which automatically adjusts the screen brightness.

Moreover, the technology company unveiled the 'HP 710 Rechargeable Silent Mouse' which allows users to work "with a compact design, silent clicks and up to 90 days of battery life". HP also introduced cloud gaming through 'OMEN Gaming Hub', which is the "first Windows PC manufacturer with an integrated NVIDIA GeForce NOW solution".

According to the company, the 'OMEN 17' laptop is HP's most powerful gaming laptop with the addition of up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX processor and the latest NVIDIA GeForce graphics. "The OMEN 40L and 45L desktops unlock new levels of extreme power with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900K processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 to enable glorious 4K visuals and blistering high FPS in resolutions used for competitive gaming," the company said. (IANS)

