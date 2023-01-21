San Francisco: Tech giant Google is preparing to introduce at least 20 artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools and a search chatbot during its annual developer conference in May this year, amid pressure from the Microsoft owned OpenAI's text based chatbot, ChatGPT, the media reported. The chatbot powered by AI, ChatGPT, has overtaken the tech world over the past several months because it can give people the information they need in an understandable way, reports Engadget.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has declared a "code red" and boosted AI development, as the tech giant sees ChatGPT as a threat to its search business. According to a slide deck, the tech giant's AI projects include an image generation tool, an upgraded version of AI Test Kitchen, a TikTok-style green screen mode for YouTube and a tool that can create videos to summarise other clips.

The company is also likely to be working on a feature named Shopping Try-on, a wallpaper creator for Pixel phones and AI-driven tools that might help developers to create Android applications. The slide deck also mentioned "copyright, privacy and antitrust" as the primary risks of AI tech.

"Pichai reportedly brought in Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin last month to meet with current leaders, review AI plans and offer input," the report said. Earlier this month, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced that they will soon debut the artificial intelligence-powered application, ChatGPT, capable of penning essays, poems, or even completing a computer code, on the tech giant's cloud-based Azure OpenAI Service soon. (With Agency Inputs)