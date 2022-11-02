San Francisco: Facebook has announced to expand its professional mode to all the creators globally for more monetisation opportunities and tools. Professional mode is a profile setting that provides creator opportunities to every user who wants to become a creator. "With professional mode, you can use professional tools to build a public following, earn money from various monetisation programs, and connect with your audience in more meaningful ways," the company said.

The company launched new programs and was testing new formats for the users to earn money as a creator. US creators can apply to join Reels Play, which is a bonus program that allows users to earn money for the reels they share. Previously announced Stars was now available to more eligible creators on professional mode, which gives them the opportunity to earn money directly from their followers.

The company also launched in-stream advertisements on an ongoing basis to suitable professional mode creators, which allows the users to earn money by enabling advertisements before, during or after long videos. "We're testing Ads on Facebook Reels on professional mode with a group of creators across the globe," the company said.

Subscriptions were being introduced and tested on professional mode, in order to increase fan support for the users and their work, by providing subscriber-only content. The platform provides more professional tools on the mode, including analytics and enhanced well-being features which helps the users to build their brand and stay safe on Facebook. (IANS)

