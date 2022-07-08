New Delhi: India has developed and designed at least 75 cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based military products—many with civilian applications—that will be showcased marking 75 years of Independence ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and highlighting the ‘Aatmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) initiative in the defence sector.

The event will be inaugurated by the defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday (July 11) in the national capital’s Vigyan Bhavan. A top defence ministry official said some of the products include application of ‘Facial Recognition’ (FR) technology too. Part of human behaviour analysis, FR technology is considered controversial because of its intrusive nature.

“But of course, the ethical aspects have been considered in developing the products,” the official added on the sidelines of a press meet. While many of these 75 products have already been deployed or are in the process of being deployed, another 100 products are in the pipeline. The products have been developed by the Services, research organisations, industry and start-ups and innovators.

The products are in the domains of automation/unmanned/robotics systems, cyber security, human behaviour analysis, intelligent monitoring system, logistics and supply chain management, speech/voice analysis and Command, Control, Communication, Computer & Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems and Operational Data Analytics.

The export potential of such AI-based products for foreign countries is also considered immense and will add to the country’s export basket which already includes big-ticket items like the ‘Brahmos’ missile and the ‘Tejas’ Light Combat Aircraft.

In the financial year 2021-22, defence exports have crossed the highest-ever figure of Rs 13,000 crore, with 70% contribution coming from the private sector and the remaining 30% from the public sector. At the moment, the main market for India’s military products includes the US, Philippines, South-East Asia, West Asia and Africa.

To capitalize on the potential, the about 40 Indian Defence Attaches (DAs) posted in foreign missions abroad and who cater to about 85 countries have all been sensitized for the marketing of the products. To focus on AI and to bring in the requisite transformation in the Indian military, the government has already set up two bodies—the high-powered Defence AI Council (DAIC) and the Defence AI Project Agency (DAIPA).

Headed by the defence minister, the DAIC comprises the three chiefs of the Army, Navy and IAF, the defence secretary and eminent members from the industry and academia. DAIC is mandated with setting up the operating framework, policy level changes and providing the structural support.

The DAIPA is headed by the defence secretary and is mandated with laying down standards for technology development and delivery process for Al projects, establish the Standard Operating Procedure for these projects, formulate policy for IPR, provide for selection of strategic partners etc.