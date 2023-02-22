Hyderabad: Doctors from Osmania Hospital operated on a young man suffering from obesity, weighing about 240 kg. About 70 kg of the patient's weight was reduced with the help of bariatric surgery. According to doctors, this kind of surgery was performed for the first time in Telangana at a government hospital. The operation was performed two months ago, and the young man's weight has now decreased to 170 kg. The doctors revealed that there was a weight loss of about 70 kg and there is a possibility to lose another 80 to 90 kg.

Mahender Singh from Gudimalkapur in Hyderabad has been suffering from obesity since childhood. His weight kept increasing with age, which made it difficult for him to walk. However, his parents wanted to improve his condition and contacted a private hospital, where the doctors examined the young man and suggested surgery which would cost them around Rs 12 lakh. The parents, who could not afford the money for the operation, finally met the doctors at Osmania Hospital.

About 15 doctors formed a committee and decided to perform bariatric surgery on the young man. In bariatric surgery, in addition to reducing the size of the stomach through gastric bypass, the small intestine that receives food is also reduced to a certain extent to prevent excessive food intake. Following the surgery, post-operative treatment was provided to the patient. The body weight of the young man also decreased as the amount of food intake was reduced.

Bariatric surgeries are rarely performed in government hospitals. Due to the excessive weight on Mahender's knees, obesity-induced diabetes, high BP and other physical and mental ailments, doctors from Osmania hospital responded from a humane perspective and gave the young man a new lease on life.

Doctors of the hospital said that many difficulties were encountered during the surgery. Mahender Singh's weight was about 240 kg, so it became difficult for him to lie on a single table during the surgery. Additional tables were arranged on both sides of the body and it was completed with great difficulty. Responding to this, Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao congratulated the doctors.