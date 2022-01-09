Hyderabad: In a first in the country, IIT-Hyderabad is developing a new technology to diagnose throat cancer with the help of a mobile. The research team in IIT Hyderabad will be collaborating with Grace Cancer Foundation and Biocon Biopharmaceutical company.

As a part of the project, IIT-Hyderabad has developed an app IIITH- HCP with the help of IHub-Data. Using the images of past throat cancer diagnoses and by analysing the person's throat using AI, IITH-HCP intends to detect throat cancer.

Screening camps are being organised by Grace Cancer Foundation in villages to conduct throat, breast and cervix cancer tests. But, due to a shortage of oncologists, they are unable to test as many people as they want to. IIT-Hyderabad's app is expected to bridge this gap.

Dr Vinod PK, who has been working on this project, said that this app is giving good results and they are working towards making the app more efficient so that the app can start diagnosing not just throat cancer but other types of cancers as well.