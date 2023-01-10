Hyderabad: Ocugen Inc., Bharat Biotech's partner for US and Canada for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin (BBV152) on Monday said it got positive results from the Phase 2/3, observer-blind, immuno-bridging and broadening study of the jab in US. A press release from the US biopharmaceutical company said the study enrolled 419 US adult participants that were randomized 1:1 to receive two doses of Covaxin or placebo, 28 days apart.

"The successful completion of this study represents an important milestone to the ongoing management of COVID-19. Given that a portion of the public remains hesitant to receive mRNA vaccines, this investigational COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which relies on a well-established approach to vaccine development and manufacturing, may provide an important additional vaccine option," Shankar Musunuri, Chairman and CEO of Ocugen said.

Immunogenicity results from Covaxin-vaccinated participants in US were compared with results in Covaxin-vaccinated participants in the Bharat Biotech-sponsored Phase 3 study in India. Approximately 24 per cent of tested participants in US were vaccine-naive while all participants in the Bharat Biotech Phase 3 study were vaccine-naïve, it said. The top-line data from the immuno-bridging and broadening study will be critical to support Ocugen's future plans for the development of Covaxin in US, the release added. (PTI)