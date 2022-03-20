Washington: Apple started rolling out iOS 15.4 earlier this week, alongside iPadOS 15.4, watchOS 8.5, macOS Monterey 12.3, tvOS 15.4, and HomePod Software 15.4. According to GSM Arena, a growing number of people are reporting bad battery life after the OTA. These reports include an iPhone 13 Pro Max only lasting for half a day or an older iPhone 11 dropping 80 per cent battery charge in 24 hours with two hours of screen on time.

Of course, the issue is far from universal, and some temporary battery woes are sometimes expected after an update. Some users have theorized that Apple has started using the max 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate a lot more frequently. It sounds plausible, but it can't be the full explanation since only the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have ProMotion, and these are not the only affected models.

Unfortunate battery troubles aside, iOS 15.4 does also include over 100 new emojis from the Emoji 14.0 set, a new voice option for Siri along with the ability to provide time and date information offline, EU Digital COVID Certificate support in vaccine cards in Apple Wallet, improvements to Safari web page translations with support for Italian and Chinese, Podcasts app improvements, and more.

ANI

Also read: Most affordable Apple iPhone SE: Small is powerful too