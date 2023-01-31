Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh): A miracle will be unveiled in the sky in two days. A comet that appeared thousands of years ago will reappear in the sky. The Comet, popularly known as the 'Green Comet', can be seen by the citizens of India from particular states from February 2nd to February 6th.

In particular to the city of Vijayawada, as the Pole Star is located to the north of the city, and it can be seen in the middle of the 'Saptarshi Mandal' (the great bear) and the Pole Star, at a height of around 20 degrees. Space researchers say that the comet appeared 50 thousand years ago, during the ice age, and will be visible now to the human population.

The importance of comets in the Solar System: Comets in space are ice balls filled with gases. They are about the diameter of a city. When they get close to the Sun, they heat up and throw out dust and gases with an intense glow. That is why they appear with a tail while moving.

Comets are very important in the solar system. Comets can also tell us how life on Earth originated. One can understand the conditions of the formation of the solar family. In a way, Comet drops brought life to Earth. After thousands of years, the inhabitants of the city are getting a chance to see the Comet, which is such a rarity and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for most human beings to witness such a wonder of nature.