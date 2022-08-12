Barcelona: Tech giant Amazon has been under investigation by regional labour authorities over its subcontracting practices for a number of years in Catalonia, Spain.

According to local press reports, the latest fine for Amazon of $3,303,408 approx. follows a penalty of over $826,040 approx. it received in 2020, for similar breaches of labour laws, reports TechCrunch.

In both instances, the Generalitat fined companies Amazon had subcontracted for delivery services or to provide it with temporary staff, issuing a total of around 2.6 million Euros in fines to 17 companies in the latest case. "The Catalan Labour Inspectorate proposes a (total) fine of 5.8 million Euros to Amazon for subcontracting workers, according to the Statute of Workers Rights," a spokesperson for the regional government was quoted as saying.

Amazon was approached for a response but a company spokesperson said: "We do not comment on ongoing legal cases," suggesting it is seeking to appeal.(IANS)