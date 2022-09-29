Bengaluru: With an aim to enhance user experience, tech giant Amazon has unveiled the third-generation of its streaming media player Fire TV Cube in India at Rs 13,999. The new device comes with a new octa-core 2.0 GHz processor and includes support for cinematic 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, immersive Dolby Atmos audio, and is Wi-Fi 6 compatible.

"With all-new Fire TV Cube, customers can futureproof their home with a superior viewing experience that's fast, supports cinematic 4K video and allows for hands-free Alexa to control home entertainment systems," Parag Gupta, Director and Country Manager, Amazon Devices India, said in a statement. The new Fire TV Cube offers new features such as an HDMI input port and Super Resolution Upscaling.

The supercharged processor increases app launch speeds making this Fire TV's smoothest and most fluid streaming media player experience to date. With hands-free Alexa, customers can get to their favourite channels and apps with simple voice commands."From watching cricket matches to movies on demand, the Fire TV Cube can turn any space into a personal stadium or a movie theatre," Gupta said.

"This is the most versatile Fire TV streaming media player we've ever made and I can't wait for customers to experience it in their homes."Fire TV Cube offers Wi-Fi 6 support, giving customers with a compatible router the ability to enjoy a smooth entertainment experience. It also features a new Ethernet port if you need a wired network connection. (IANS)