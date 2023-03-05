Hyderabad: Magic Eraser is now available on all Pixel phones and for any Google One (cloud storage service) subscriber, including those on iOS, according to Google. Magic Eraser first appeared on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro in 2021, followed by the 6a and then the Pixel 7 series. The Magic Eraser tool detects distracting elements in photos, such as photo bombers or power lines, and allows users to easily remove them.

Users can also circle or brush other objects they want to erase, and the tool will remove them. Furthermore, Camouflage in Magic Eraser can change the colour of objects in photos to help them blend in naturally with the rest of the photo, focusing attention on what is important. Magic Eraser can be found in the "Suggestions" or "Tools" tabs of the editor. Users have the ability to undo removals at any time.

Furthermore, the report stated that Magic Eraser appears to be available on Samsung devices, iPhones (version 6.26), and iPads with Photos 6.25 and a Google One subscription. Meanwhile, Google has announced the launch of a new feature on its note-taking service 'Google Keep' that will allow users to "pin" a note or list to their Android device's home screen.

Previously, Google's new update for Pixel phones added more features to At a Glance, a widget designed to surface important information on the home and lock screens. According to The Verge, there's also a new shortcut for easier access to vaccine cards, as well as a new music remix app.

