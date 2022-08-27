Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh): The cell phone is a part of everyone's life in the world. Everyone knows how difficult it is to retrieve such a phone if it is lost. We start looking for it in all the ways we know. Sometimes, no matter how hard you try, you can't get it back. It is for such people that Anantapur Police has made available innovative services in the name of Chatbot.

It is known how difficult it is to get a cell phone back if it is lost. Anantapur district police have made available an innovative service called 'Chat Bot' to find a lost cell phone. People who have lost their cell phones need not go to the police station or register an FIR, just send a WhatsApp message. The lost phone is recovered and handed over to the victims. The 'Chat Bot' technology was made available on June 27 under the guidance of Anantapur SP Fakkirappa.

How does it work?

Those who have lost/stolen a cell phone should first send a message saying 'Hi' or 'Help' in English to WhatsApp number 94407 96812.* Immediately a link named 'Welcome to Anantapur Police' will come. In that Google format will open. In it, the details such as district, name, age, father's name, address, contact number, lost phone model, IMEI number, missing area, etc. should be entered.

Once the details are entered, the complaint will go. A special technical team of 8 members is working in the district police office to monitor this.

Complaints are coming from all the districts of the state as well as Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala states as phones are being located through the chatbot.

As of August 24 this year, 7,603 people from the Anantapur district, 2,856 from other districts, and 202 from other states have sent their details to the chatbot. So far 10,661 complaints have been received. Of these, 2,100 phones were traced and handed over to the victims. Details of 2,950 phones are known. The police are trying to seize them

The 'Express Group' running under the auspices of the Central Government recognized these services and selected them for the 'Technology Sabha 2022' award.

Also read: Affordable 5G services to be rolled out in India by Oct 12, says Centre

''Phones have been recovered in the Anantapur district the most in the state through the chatbot. We are happy to be selected for the 'Technology Sabha' award for the hard work of our technical team and other officers''- Fakkirappa Caginelli, SP, Anantapur.