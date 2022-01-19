Hyderabad: The 5G technology is all set to revolutionize lives around the globe, says telecommunications expert Kalyani Bogineni. She adds that the world would be at our fingertips, thanks to the technological innovations such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, and Data Analytics, which would become crucial in Education, Healthcare, and Agriculture.

With 5G, high speed internet and civic services will become accessible to all. In remote areas where there are network connectivity issues, uninterrupted online education can be provided through wireless Black-hole Technology.

Kalyani has been working in the field of research in the US for the past three decades. She is currently associated with Verizon Communications and has been a key player in the development of 5G technology. She hails from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Kalyani got her undergraduate degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from SVU Engineering College in 1977.

After graduating from Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc) Bengaluru, she went on to complete her PhD from the University of Buffalo in New York. She has obtained 70 patents so far, and has 35 publications to her name. As her father was a professor at IIT Kharagpur, Kalyani said that her interest in Engineering stemmed at an early age. Kalyani was awarded the Verizon Master Inventor 2021. She speaks about the future of 5G in this exclusive interview with ETV Bharat.

How will the new technology impact automation and job opportunities?

5G will kickstart the fourth industrial revolution. The state of industries will change. Robots would replace humans in several domains. AI and IoT will become crucial in agriculture. Using technology, farmers will be able to monitor watering and pesticide patterns. In fact, this is already in use in few places. Robotics and sensors will break new ground in agriculture. All these developments will contribute to economic growth and job creation.

When will India roll out 5G services?

First, telecom carriers must be allotted 5G spectrum. Then, 5G towers must be set up accordingly. Data centers must be upgraded. Chipsets and apps on mobile phones should be enabled for 5G. Mobility network needs to be established. The process will take some time. Post its launch, any technology will take at least ten years to reach the end user.

Could everyone avail the perks of technological innovations?

People need technology, period. Every person needs to be educated about construction, healthcare, logistics, finance, and education apps besides the usual messaging and calling features. WhatsApp for instance, is highly user friendly. Developers must focus on designing easily accessible apps. Students must constantly upgrade their skills. There are several courses available online. Most people tend to stop learning once they find a job. Without skill up-gradation, it would be impossible to go up the career ladder. In the future, anyone with basic digital knowledge can go about day-to-day tasks without any hassles.

What changes will 5G bring?

Major changes will take place in the economic and social spheres. From 2G wireline to wireless voice to 3G on-demand internet to 4G seamless internet, the telecom sector has recorded tremendous growth over the last 30 years. With changing technology, we need faster bandwidth. 5G is the answer to all these problems. Augmented and virtual reality technologies will expand, thanks to 5G. We already have several virtual reality games and apps. VR games enhance user immersion, providing the perception of reality. They make the user feel that they are virtually present in tourist places, forests, and wildlife outside their physical bodies. Headsets and controllers are needed for VR games. Besides enhancing broadband capacity, 5G enables quicker uploads and downloads.

What services will 5G provide in the future?

At present, technologies like AI, data analytics, and robotics are crucial. They will have an impact on all the sectors. For example, in the event of a traffic jam in an area, quick fixes can be communicated through SMS. Electrical appliances at home can be operated with remote control. Sensors can be connected to drinking water and drainage pipelines to immediately identify the issue. Technology can be used to alert people during disasters, to provide emergency relief, and to assess the scale of disaster. Technical issues in cell towers can be solved using robots and drones. Online education, telemedicine and digital consultations will become commonplace. We can access information a lot faster with 5G than with 4G.