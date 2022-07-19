Intro:nullBody:Videos sent via ftp file : keerti pehalwan

Suniel Shetty’s four year sabbatical ends with ‘Pehalwan’ !

After Salman Khan’s Sultan and Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which were based on wrestling, comes one more movie on wresting titled Pehalwan. Pehalwan means wrestler and the movie, obviously is based on wresting but it will mark the emotional journey of principle characters. ‘In southern cinema a lot of stress is on emotion as compared to Hindi films. Pehalwan is my first Kannada film and i was nervous shooting in that language because i do not know that language. I speak Tulu and Kannada is far different from it. People in Mumbai think that since i am a South Indian i can speak any South Indian language but it’s not true. I used to keep my language teacher very close but out of the frame so that he could prompt me’ Suniel Shetty was expressing at the trailer launch of Pehalwan.

He further added ‘i know Sudeep from CCL (Celebrity Cricket League) days. He recommended my name for this film. I have dubbed my Hindi dialogues but for Kannada version i did not because i was not comfortable mainly because of the diction’. Suniel Shetty was on a four year sabbatical and he is kind of making a comeback with Pehalwan.

Pehalwan originally was planned in 9 languages but the makers have settled for 5 languages now. It’ll be released in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi which is being directed by S Krishna. The original shoot happened in Kannada and other versions will be dubbed versions. Apart from Kichcha Sudeep and Suniel Shetty Pehalwan has Aakanksha Singh, Sushant Singh among others. The film is produced by Swapna Krishna under the banner RRR Motion Pictures and bankrolled by Zee Studios.

Pehalwan is slated for release on 12th September 2019.