Lucky to be first PM to visit Bihar assembly: Narendra Modi





ByAmit Bhelari – Bureau Chief





Patna:Prime Minister Narendra today unveiled the centenary memorialpillar of the state legislative assembly also known as ShatabdiSmriti Stambh. It was an occasion to mark the concluding day of theone year centenary celebration of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha.





Bihargovernor Phagu Chauhan, assembly speaker Vijay Kumar Singh, Chiefminister Nitish Kumar and leader of opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadavalso accompanied PM along with other dignitaries in the mega eventorganised at assembly premises.





The PM unveiled the 40 feet high pillar followed by naming the centenarymemorial garden which has more than 100 medicinal plants.





PMModi also laid the foundation stone for the assembly museum and aguest house through remote control. Soon after that he also planted aKalpataru in the garden apart from releasing a book having thedetails of the 100 years journey of the assembly.





Thebook has all the details of the separation of Bihar and Odisha fromGreater Bengal by King George V in 1911 at the Delhi Durbar.





Whileaddressing the law makers, the PM emphasised that he was lucky to bethe first PM to visit Bihar assembly adding that Shatabdi SmritiStambh will speak about the glory of the state.





“ Iam lucky to become the first PM of the country to visit this gloriousBihar assembly which has its own history. Bold decisions have beenmade and when Bihar will be empowered, the country will also beempowered,”Modi said.





ThePrime Minister also asked the law makers that it was important thattheir behavior should be good which will send a good message amongthe people. He also stressed that duties should not be separate fromthe rights and the more one will work hard for the duties, the rightswill equally get the strength.









Modistressed that if new policies are important in a similar way itis equally important to change the old policies for the smoothfunctioning.





“ Weabolished more than 1500 old policies because we used to face troubleand we came out with solutions and the public trusted us. Even the stateneeds to look on this front. As members of parliament or members ofassembly it is our duty to defeat the challenges which becomeobstacles for the strong democracy,”Modi said.





ThePM also praised chief minister Nitish Kumar and assembly speakerVijay Sinha for taking this initiative to organise such a big event onthe centenary celebration of Bihar assembly. He also talked about Nitish's decision of giving reservation for the women in PanchayatiRaj.









PraisingBihar and the people of Bihar, the Prime Minister pointed that thestate has its own way of giving respect and they return extra loveand affection if anyone shows love towards the state.









Thebuilding was constructed in 1920 in which governor , Lord SP Sinha had addressed the then legislative council. The first jointsession of Bihar assembly and council was held on July 7, 1937.





Tejashwiwho got the opportunity to speak on the dias urged the PM to to open aninstitute on the name of School of Democracy & LegislativeStudies so that people can visit here for the purpose of research on democracy and other perspective relation to it.





Tejashwialso demanded Bharat Ratna for great socialist leader late KarpooriThakur, the EBC icon of Bihar and former CM of state.





Chief minister Nitish Kumar on the other hand thanked PM Narendra Modi for taking part in the centenary celebration of Bihar assembly. He also informed the PM that earlier he had called serving president Ramnath Kovind and former president APJ Kalam for the assembly programme in the past.





