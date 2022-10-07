Chennai: He is at it again. Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has yet again raked up the controversy over the translation of 'Thirukural' by GU Pope, widely held as authentic and poetic. While accusing the Anglican missionary of wantonly 'de-spiritualising' the text in English, he also questioned the long established view of Thirukural being an ethical treatise devoid of its deep spirituality.

Addressing the 'Thirukural Conference' in Chennai, the governor said, “Beginning with bhakti, Thirukural details how to control five senses and lead a life of integrity from birth to death. Sadly enough, in the last 100 years it has been treated as a work of ethics and none has ever spoken about its spiritual relevance.”

“India rests on its spirituality and it is its innate strength which is not spoken about. This trend commences with the advent of the British. GU Pope who translated 'Thirukkural' into English had wantonly changed the meaning. Pope's translation of 'Adhi Bhagavan' as 'Primal Deity', is incorrect and mischievous with an ulterior motive. We all know the appropriate translation is 'Preeminent Deity',” he said, adding that there is a need for a proper translation of Thirukural.

Only in September last, Ravi had faced the wrath of political parties when he said at an event in Delhi, “Pope's translation had the intent and colonial objective of trivialising the great spiritual wisdom of India.” This was seen as the governor echoing the views of pro-Hindutva ideologues who give a vedic colour to 'Thirukural'. No wonder, barring the BJP and its ally AIADMK, political parties and Tamil outfits have taken him to task.

Coming to the defence of Pope, Tamil Nationalist Movement leader Pazha Nedumaran cautioned the governor to refrain from attempting to saffronise Thiruvalluvar. “Pope, who had spent 40 years in Tamil Nadu, was the first to translate Thirukural into English. To his credit, he had also translated 'Thiruvasagam', anthology of the revered Saivite hymns composed by Manickavasagar, among other classical texts. Ignorant of facts, the governor had exposed himself. It is good if he keeps quiet about Tamil literature,” Nedumaran had said.

Earlier too, Ravi accused the British of deliberately erasing the valiant fight of freedom fighters, which invited criticism. But, he remains unfazed and continues to be outspoken. The governor's views on Tamil history, culture and literature, are at variance with those of the Dravidian movement and hence the opposition they evoke. Moreover, he is at loggerheads with the elected government headed by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

“Thirukural” is the most translated Indian text in many languages and is only next to the Bible. It is considered as part of Tamil pride and identity. Pope is revered for his contribution to Tamil and in his will he had asked that his grave should have the epitaph : “Here lies a Student of Tamil”.