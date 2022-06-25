Hyderabad: With India being one of the top hundred countries in single-use plastic waste generation, the ban imposed on single-use non-degradable plastic by the Central Government will have a wide-ranging effect not only on the plastic industry but also on several other industries attached to it.

The ban imposed by the ministry of environment and to be monitored by the Central Pollution Control Bureau (CPCB) and the State Pollution Control Bureaus (SPCB) from July1, this year says that over 34 lakh tonnes of plastic waste was generated in 2019-20 and 30.59 lakh tonnes in 2018-19 in India.

Of this, 15,384 tonnes of plastic waste or nearly 60% is collected and recycled while the remaining 10,556 tonnes of the plastic waste remains uncollected and littered in the environment, the environment ministry data said. The notification issued by the union ministry of environment said that from July 1, a total of 19 items including candy sticks, plates, cups and cutlery items will be banned from manufacturing, export, storage, distribution and sale and use.

This has been done under the Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rule 2021. Different states have already started the process of banning plastic and the businessmen are given a week’s time to make an alternative arrangement so that the process of business is not hampered.

Bihar

The Bihar government that had already banned the use of polythene in 2018 has decided to impose this ban strictly. According to sources in the government a fine of one lakh rupees and jail upto five years will be imposed on the person responsible for manufacturing, importing, storing, distributing, selling or using the banned product.

The Chairman of Bihar State Pollution Control Council, Principal Secretary of Urban Development and Housing Department, and Principal Secretary of Panchayati Raj Department have been given the responsibility of monitoring the enforcement. They are also empowered to book the violators in case of any non-compliance.

Jharkhand

In Jharkhand, single use plastic ban is in vogue. More stringent steps are being taken by the government to execute the ban. There is a provision of slapping a fine of Rs 500 if someone generates plastic waste. It will be increased to Rs 1000 and Rs 2000 for recurring offences in order. Equally, the government can impose a fine of Rs 10,000 for generating institutional waste and Rs 5,000 for manufacturing plastic bags.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government has taken a tough stance and it has been decided that single-use plastic will be discontinued from July 1. Strict instructions were given to the manufacturers of products made from single-use plastic.

Presently, violations will be treated seriously and fines will be imposed on the violators under Rajasthan Municipal Act. The Municipal Corporation will collect fines from those who use single-use plastic, while the seizure of this plastic will also start at shops and establishments. However, the penalty amount for single-use plastic has not yet been fixed.

Kerala

In Kerala, in order to enforce the single time plastic ban in the state from July 1, the state government has directed the local self-governments to conduct inspections in shops, trade houses, and hotels. Based on the direction, the local authorities have already started the inspection and seizure of the banned plastic items. The health department and the pollution control board officials are jointly carrying out the inspection.

Strict directions have been given to the shops and other establishments not to sell the banned products. The shop owners and other businessmen are raising opposition against the move. The paper cups, which were widely in use during the Covid time, are still widely used. Similarly, the plastic sheet eateries used to lay on top of the plates are also being used. The local authorities have told the shop owners that strict action would be taken if they continue to use or sell them.

Karnataka

In Karnataka, Bengaluru corporation has decided to strictly implement the single use plastic ban from July 1. Even though the ban has already been in force for some single use plastic items, this was not implemented with stringent measures. Recently, the civic body's waste management Department had a meeting and decided to implement it in all the eight zones of Bengaluru. Those who violate the rules will be fined and punished according to law, said special commissioner Harish Kumar. Production units will also be checked, he added

Chhattisgarh

In Chhattisgarh, though the decision on the ban has not been arrived, the small traders and businessmen feel that it would affect the business in a huge way. “There are 90 plastic factories in Chhattisgarh. The livelihood of 2,000 people will be directly affected. There are 5,000 traders in the whole state. Employment of about 3,000 street vendors is also there. It will be affected. About Rs 15 to 16 crore business is done in Chhattisgarh in a month. If we talk about 1 year, then the effect on the business will be to the tune of Rs. 200 crore,” Chhattisgarh Chamber of Commerce working president Vikram Singh Deo said.

Raipur Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Sunil Chandravanshi said, "the Government of India had issued a notification in February 2022, in which the Environment Control Board was also directed for publicity, giving a timeline. Action is also being taken. A team is being constituted by the State Environment Control Board, after which further action will be taken."