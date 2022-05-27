.

World Women's Boxing Champion Nikhat Zareen arrives in Hyderabad Published on: 2 hours ago

Hyderabad: World Women's Boxing Championship gold medalist Nikhat Zareen has arrived in Hyderabad. The State Sports Department at Shamshabad Airport accorded the world champion a rousing welcome. Nikhat won the gold medal in the 52 kg category at the recent World Boxing Championships in Istanbul, Turkey. Along with Nikhat, Sports Ministry officials also gave a hearty welcome to Isha Singh of Secunderabad, who won gold medals at the World Shooting Championships in Soul, Germany.