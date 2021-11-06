.

Watch: Sadar festival, the famed Buffalo carnival in Hyderabad Published on: 1 hours ago



Sadar is a famous festival in Hyderabad. It is in fact a 'Buffalo Carnival' celebrated every year in the city. Sadar is more about togetherness and buffalo just becomes a symbol for bringing people together. The buffaloes are beautifully decorated with colourful garlands made of flowers, beads while bells make a tingling sound and bindi is applied on their foreheads. The buffaloes are taken out in a procession by their respective owners while people in the procession cheer them up aloud while youth will dance in gay abandon to the sounds of drum beats. Meanwhile, buffaloes also show interesting tricks which their masters have trained them to show.