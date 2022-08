.

The nearly 100-metre-tall illegal Supertech Twin Towers in Noida were razed to the ground at 2:30 pm. The towers Apex and Ceyane, taller than the Qutub Minar located in the national capital, were ordered to be demolished for violating construction regulations. The demolition took a total of 9 seconds to be entirely executed.