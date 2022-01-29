.

Watch Beating Retreat Ceremony Live Published on: 2 hours ago |

Updated on: 30 minutes ago

A grand drone show will dazzle the sky above the national capital during the Beating the Retreat ceremony to be held at Vijay Chowk on Saturday as part of the country's 73rd Republic Day celebrations. The event will be graced by President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ram Nath Kovind. Other dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, will witness the show. The hymn 'Abide With Me', which was part of the ceremony, has been dropped from the event and 'Aey Mere Watan ke Logon' has been chosen at a time when the hostilities with the Chinese are still on after a two-year military standoff. The song had become famous after it was sung by noted playback singer Lata Mangeshkar and written by legendary lyricist Kavi Pradeep for the soldiers who laid down their lives in the 1962 war.