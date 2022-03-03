.

Uttar Pradesh sixth phase assembly polls live: Voters to decide Yogi's fate Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

UP sixth phase assembly elections: Uttar Polling for the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections is underway. A total of 676 candidates, including the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, are in the fray. This will be the first Assembly election for Adityanath, a five-time MP. He did not contest the Assembly elections in 2017 and became a member of the Legislative Council. A total of 2,14,62,816 electorates, including 1,14,63,113 males, 99,98,383 females and 1,320 third genders, are expected to exercise their franchise.